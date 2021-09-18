In high-level meeting of agencies, India's national security discussed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A high-level security meeting of intelligence agencies and the chiefs of anti-terror units from all states was held in the national capital on Friday to discuss India’s concerns in the wake of Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. The possibility of Pakistan exploiting the situation to cause trouble in India was discussed in details, sources said.

Indian agencies anticipate that Pakistan would eventually use Afghan soil to train terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed to foment trouble in India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was held at the headquarters of Delhi Police, which comes under the the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. This is the first time that the Delhi Police’s Special Cell was involved in such a high-level meeting discussing security matters of national concern.

Such meetings are otherwise restricted to participation from the Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing, National Investigation Agency and other Central agencies. Heads of anti-terrorism squads from Jammu Kashmir, Mumbai, Kerala, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand also attended Friday’s meeting.

A senior security official said that the purpose was to ensure better coordination and exchange of intelligence inputs among the security agencies, including Delhi Police which ensures law and order in the national capital. Threats of radicalisation, terror attacks and circulation of ISIS propaganda were key topics that were discussed in the meeting, the official said.