One dead after bus carrying women employees overturns in Greater Noida

The bus was ferrying around 25 to 30 women employees of a private company when the incident took place near Tilpatta roundabout in Surajpur area at 5.30 am, they said.

Published: 18th September 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:55 AM

accident

Senior police officials from Central Noida zone visited the spot immediately. (File Photo)

By PTI

NOIDA: A woman was killed and four others were injured after a bus they were travelling in to work overturned in Greater Noida Saturday morning, police said.

"The driver suddenly lost control and the vehicle hit the divider after which it overturned on the road. A woman, around 20-years-old, died in the crash," a police spokesperson said.

"Four other women suffered minor injuries in the episode. They were taken to a medical facility and later discharged," he said.

Senior police officials from Central Noida zone visited the spot immediately.

The driver of the bus is absconding, police said, adding that further legal proceedings are being carried out.

The bus has been removed from the site with the help of a crane and normal traffic resumed on the road stretch, they added.

TAGS
Noida Police
India Matters
