STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Radicalisation is today’s biggest challenge, says PM Narendra Modi at SCO meet

Participating virtually in the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State, PM Modi said the SCO should develop a common template to fight radicalisation & extremists.

Published: 18th September 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Growing radicalisation is the biggest challenge to world peace and the recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge more apparent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. Participating virtually in the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State, Modi said the SCO should develop a common template to fight radicalisation and extremism. 

Noting that central Asia has been a bastion of moderate and progressive cultures and values, the prime minister said traditions such as Sufism have flourished in Asia over the centuries and spread throughout the region and the world. 

“In India, and almost in all SCO countries, there are moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam. SCO should work to develop a strong network between them,” he said.
In a joint declaration issued at the end of the annual summit of the bloc in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe, the leaders of the eight-member SCO states – China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan  – strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. 

While the prime minister participated in the SCO summit virtually, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the Dushanbe meeting in person. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp