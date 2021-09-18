STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sarbananda Sonowal to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from Assam on September 21

Sonowal's road to Rajya Sabha is expected to be smooth as the BJP-led ruling coalition has an effective strength of 73 MLAs in the 126-member House.

Published: 18th September 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who has been named as the BJP candidate for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Assam, will file his nomination on September 21, the party's state unit president Bhabesh Kalita said here on Saturday.

Kalita, accompanied by party leaders Santanu Bharali and Binod Hazarika collected the nomination papers on behalf of the former chief minister from the state Assembly within a few hours of announcement of Sonowal's name as the party candidate in New Delhi.

Later talking to reporters Kalita said Sonowal will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election on September 21.

"Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and leaders of our allies, like AGP and UPPL will be present during it," he said.

Sonowal's road to Rajya Sabha is expected to be smooth as the BJP-led ruling coalition has an effective strength of 73 MLAs in the 126-member House.

Though BJP currently has 60 MLAs but effectively the number would be 59 since Sonowal, who was elected to the Assembly from Majuli earlier this year, is likely to resign as a legislator before polling for the upper house is held.

BJP's allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberation (UPPL) have nine and five MLAs respectively.

Five seats in the state Assembly are currently vacant and will increase to six following Sonowal's resignation.

The Rajya Sabha seat had fallen vacant following the election of the sitting MP Biswajit Daimary to the Assam Assembly.

Daimary is currently the Speaker of the Assembly.

The last date for filing of nomination for the Rajya Sabha election is September 22, while voting and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 4 as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Assam sends seven representatives to the Rajya Sabha, out of which two are currently held by BJP and main opposition Congress, one each by NDA ally AGP and an Independent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarbananda Sonowal Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha elections
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp