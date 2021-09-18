STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven girls drown in Jharkhand pond during 'Karma Puja' immersion

Rescue teams were rushed to the scene. Some people were also injured and three of them were hospitalised.

Published: 18th September 2021 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 04:28 PM

Drowning

For representational purpose.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In an unfortunate incident at Jharkhand’s Latehar, seven girls died by drowning in a pond while immersing stems of Karma tree after celebrating Karma festival on Saturday.

According to police, after celebrating Karma festival on Friday, the girls from Sheragarha village under Balumath Police Station had gone for immersing stems of Karma tree in the nearby pond, during which, they drowned while taking bath in the deep water.

“The incident took place early in the morning today when the girls from the nearby village had gone for immersion of Karma stems after celebrating Karma festival on Friday,” said Latehar SP Anjani Anjan.

After an alarm was raised, some of the girls were rescued while three of them died on the spot, he added.
“Others were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them dead,” said the SP. Out of the three seven girls, three are siblings, he added.

The names of the girls drowned are Rekha Kumari (18), Laxmi Kumari (8), Rina Kumari (11), Meena Kumari (8), Pinki Kumari (15), Sushma Kumari (7) and Sunita Kumari (17).

