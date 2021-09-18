STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shashi Tharoor calls for permanent president to head Congress

For the last two years we haven't had a permanent president. That must be remedied. We need to instill energy in the organisational structure of the Congress party, Tharoor said.

Published: 18th September 2021 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday called for a permanent president to head the party, which is 'now at an interim stage'.

He said all the Congress leaders have sought a permanent president for the party.

"We all liked the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. But we are now at an interim stage. For the last two years we haven't had a permanent president. That must be remedied. We need to instill energy in the organisational structure of the Congress party. We all have sought for a permanent president for the party," he said.

Tharoor was speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the office of Muvattupuzha legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan here.

He said Sonia Gandhi has sought to be relieved of her duties for several years now.

"Hopefully a new leadership will emerge under Rahul Gandhi. If that is the case, it has to happen soon," the Thiruvananthapuram MP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor COngress
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp