Social activist among four arrested for bid to float rebel outfit in Meghalaya

The quartet was arrested on Friday night following their return from the central headquarters of militant outfit National Socialist Council of Nagalim or NSCN-IM at Hebron near Dimapur in Nagaland.

Published: 18th September 2021 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel patrol a street in Meghalaya.

Security personnel patrol a street in Meghalaya. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Four people, including a social activist, were arrested by the Meghalaya Police for allegedly trying to form a militant organisation in the state. 

Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtnger confirmed that one of the arrested persons was social activist Joannes Lamare. He refused to share the details about the other arrested persons.

The police said the arrested persons had sought the help of the NSCN-IM to form an insurgent group in Meghalaya.

"A case has been registered and the matter is under investigation," Nongtnger told The New Indian Express.

He said the three other persons should be the friends of Lamare since they had gone to Nagaland together.

The NSCN-IM, the largest extremist group in the Northeast, has been negotiating with the Centre since entering into a ceasefire in 1997.

Former special director of Intelligence Bureau, AK Mishra arrived in Nagaland's commercial hub Dimapur on Saturday to hold peace talks with the NSCN-IM leadership, including its chief negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah, on September 20.
 

