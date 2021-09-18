STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stone laid for Rs 40-crore pundit transit camp in J&K's Baramulla

The foundation stone for the transit camp, spread over 50 kanals of land, was laid by Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

Published: 18th September 2021

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Centre has decided to construct Rs 40-crore worth transit camp to accomodate 336 returning Kashmiri Pandit families in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The foundation stone for the transit camp, spread over 50 kanals of land, was laid by Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal at Khawajabagh in Baramulla on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Sonawal said a very significant step has been taken by the Centre for Kashmiri Pandits, who wants to return to Kashmir and live here peacefully. After the eruption of militancy in J&K in 1989, the Pandits migrated in large numbers from the Valley. They are presently living in Jammu and other parts of the country. The transit camp being built at Baramulla can accommodate as many as 336 families. Every family would get a one-BHK flat.

Sonawal said Kashmiri people are also looking forward to the return of the Pandits and the transit camp is being set up as per the aspirations of the local people too. He said several concrete measures have been taken to ensure a smooth return and rehabilitation of the Pandits so that they live in their homeland in peace and harmony.

Sonawal, the former Assam Chief Minister, said people of Kashmir have an accommodative nature. “The time has come when the people of different faiths and beliefs live with peace and prosperity.” In July, the Lieutenant Governor’s administration approved the transfer of land in five districts of the Valley for the construction of 2,744 flats.

The locations include Marhama-Bijbehara in Anantnag district, Wandhama-Lar in Ganderbal district, Fatehpora in Baramulla district, Allowpora-Keegam in Shopian district, Odina-Sumbal in Bandipora district and Khullangam Bagh in Kupwara district. A total of 1,680 units would be constructed to accommodate the migrants with the highest number of 480 units coming up in Bandipora. 

Helpline launched for senior citizens
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched a helpline for senior citizens of the Union Territory to comfort the distressed among them
 

