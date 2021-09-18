STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh: 18-year-old rapes minor girl, posts video online; arrested

Published: 18th September 2021 09:58 PM

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MAHOBA: The police here on Saturday arrested an 18-year-old boy for allegedly raping a minor girl and posting a video of the act online, officials said.

The 15-year-old victim has been sent to a government hospital for medical examination, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra Kumar Gautam said.

On the complaint of the victim's father, the accused was taken into custody and a case registered at Kotwali Nagar police station.

Quoting the victim, Station House Officer (SHO) Balram Singh said the incident took place in August when the arrestee made an obscene video with the victim.

He threatened to post it on social media and raped her several times later, according to the complaint.

"The victim said when she stopped listening to the accused, he made the video viral," the SHO said.

