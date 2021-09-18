Uttarakhand: Chardham Yatra likely from September 18 keeping Covid SOPs in mind

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Utarakhand state government on Friday issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for Char Dham Yatra which will resume on Saturday.Ravinath Raman, commissioner of Garhwal division and chief executive officer of Char Dham Devsthanam Board said, “The SOP has been issued and the yatra will commence from Saturday. We have all arrangements in place for safe Char Dham Yatra.”

According to the SOP, the number of daily pilgrims is capped at 1,000 in Kedarnath, 800 in Badrinath, 600 in Gangotri and 400 in Yamunotri. The pilgrims willing to visit any of the four shrines will need full vaccination certificate or Covid-19 negative certificate not older than 72 hours. However, pilgrims from Kerala, Madhya Paresh and Maharashtra will have to fulfill both the requirements to visit to any of the four shrines.

The SOP stated that those travelling from outside the hill state will have to register on smarty city portal (www.smartcity.uk.gov.in) while residents of Uttarakhand will not have to register on the portal. E-passes will be issued to pilgrims after they register on the website of the Char Dham Devsthanam Board (www.badrinath-kedarnath.gov.in).