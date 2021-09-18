STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will continue to protest till farm laws are withdrawn: Rakesh Tikait



Published: 18th September 2021 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said the farmers will continue to protest at Delhi's borders till the three controversial agriculture laws are withdrawn.

He alleged a nexus between the central government and corporates to "rob" the farmers of their hard-earned produce.

Till the black laws are not withdrawn, the farmers will remain on the borders of Delhi, Tikait, who is the national spokesperson of the BKU, said, adding the farmers were now aware of their rights.

Tikait and other farmer leaders had come to Bunda tehsil here on the occasion of the 38th death anniversary of Sant Sukhdev Singh to pay homage to him.

National president of BKU (Chanuni faction) Gurnam Singh Chanuni termed the farmers' movement as a "dharam yudh" being fought to safeguard the rights of the peasants.

The intention of the government is to enslave the farmers which will not be allowed under any circumstances, he said.

