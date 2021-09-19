Assam: Fleeing robber injured in police firing, drug peddlers escape after being shot at

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A suspected robber was injured in police firing as he was trying to flee, while four drug peddlers managed to escape despite policemen shooting at their car in Assam, officials said on Sunday.

Both the incidents occurred at separate places in Guwahati.

In the first case, a suspected robber, who was arrested earlier along with his accomplice, was leading a police team to Uhabori area under Azara police station to recover stolen motorbikes and other articles on Saturday night.

The accused tried to flee after snatching a weapon from one personnel, a senior officer said in a statement.

"To stop the fleeing accused, one round was fired upon the accused on his leg. The injured accused has been referred to GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital) after preliminary treatment at Azara PHC," the statement read.

The two suspected robbers, who hail from Jalpaiguri district of neighbouring West Bengal, were nabbed by Guwahati Police on Saturday and a stolen bike was recovered from them.

During interrogation, they revealed their involvement in other cases of snatching in Guwahati city, the statement said.

In another case, 500 grams of heroin was recovered from a car in Hijubari area early on Sunday but four drug peddlers managed to flee in another vehicle.

"It's HUGE! In a joint operation by @GuwahatiPol & @KamrupPolice, 0.5 kg heroin has been recovered at Hijubari. Keep up the good work," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Twitter.

A senior police official said four drug peddlers coming in two cars were intercepted.

They left one car and fled in the other.

"Our officers fired several rounds at the car, but they could flee. We have launched an operation to nab them," he added.

At least 26 suspected militants and criminals were shot dead in police encounters in the state since May as they reportedly tried to snatch service weapons or attempted to escape from custody, while 41 accused were injured along with some policemen.