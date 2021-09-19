Chhattisgarh to frame ‘robust’ EV policy, invest in promotion of e-vehicles

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: With the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry in India picking pace, Chhattisgarh prepares itself for EV future by roping in the experiences and the major support from key players in the existing market of the E-Mobility segment.

The government organised an extensive virtual session with the industries and organisations in the EV sector as the state pledged to assist and extend support to them in the draft policy that promises to promote the e-vehicles.

“There is a pressing need to follow the current trends on energy consumption. We are swiftly working on what it will take for Chhattisgarh to be in a ready state, invest in electric vehicles through favourable policy as we are gearing up to promote its adoption", said Dipanshu Kaabra, Addl Commissioner (Transport)

For the robust EV policy, the state is accessing a high level of expertise from across the country with valuable inputs for the officials in the transport department.

“The future of e-vehicles is bright in our country and the Chhattisgarh carries immense potential. We are gearing up for a strong and economically viable roadmap for E-vehicles in our state”, said Mohammed Akbar, the transport minister and he further added that the transport sector should no longer be a major contributor to emissions.

The experts from companies like TATA, MG Motors, EESL, Ather Energy, Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) Pune, ParXsys MoBLiT, National Garage among others shared their suggestions and knowledge during the detailed panel conversations on various aspects pertaining to EV, required infrastructure, energy, various myths, charging stations etc.

According to Shekhar Dhole of CIRT, the policies should attract and engage more people towards EVs, where the range of vehicles remains the key factor.

“The price of EVs will significantly fall when Li-Ion battery components’ prices will come down. Amid a lot of government schemes for EVs, we expect that probably India would have the cheapest Li-Ion manufacturing globally by 2025 or 2026”, said Srikanth S from Ather Energy.

Another panelist Syed Haseeb Arfath cited Chhattisgarh with a wide mining sector can adopt a business model wherein the electric bikes can be made available for the employees for in-campus travel.