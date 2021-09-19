STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hasan Mushrif allegations: Barred from entering Kolhapur on Monday, says BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

The order said the police would be occupied with Ganpati immersions and it would not be possible to provide security to Somaiya.

Published: 19th September 2021 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday claimed he had been barred from entering Kolhapur by district authorities there citing law and order as well as security concerns following his allegations of corruption against Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif.

Somaiya, on September 13, had accused Mushrif, minister for rural development as well as MLA from Kagal in Kolhapur, of indulging in corruption and holding 'benami' entities in the name of his kin, allegations dismissed as baseless by the latter.

Somaiya was scheduled to visit the western Maharashtra district on Monday.

Somaiya displayed an order, dated September 19, from Kolhapur Collector Rahul Rekhawar that said the former had been prohibited from entering the district under section 144 of IPC "in view of the threat to his life and possibility of law and order situation due to his visit".

The order also said the police would be occupied with Ganpati immersions and it would not be possible to provide security to Somaiya.

Senior Inspector Sunil Kamble of Navghar police station in Mumbai also issued a notice to Somaiya asking him to follow the order of the Kolhapur administration.

Somaiya's Mulund residence falls within the jurisdiction of Navghar police station.

Somaiya, in a tweet, called this development the "dadagiri" of the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kirit Somaiya BJP Kolhapur Hasan Mushrif Allegations Hasan Mushrif
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp