'Let democracy return, we will throw you out': Myanmar group to Manipur insurgents

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A pro-democracy organisation in coup-hit Myanmar said it would evict the insurgents from Manipur, operating out of the country’s soil, following the return of democracy.

In a “warning statement”, the People’s Defence Force, which is based in Myanmar’s Tamu and Sagaing region, asked the insurgents to immediately stop fighting against the Myanmar nationals in league with the military.

“We strongly believe that we will win shortly. This is to let them know that when democracy is restored, they shall not be allowed to live in Myanmar. So, we warn them to immediately stop supporting and working with the military forces,” the statement said.

The organisation said instead of living in democratic Manipur and India, the extremists were operating out of Tamu and Sagaing region and fighting against people of the country.

“We warn them to immediately stop supporting and working with the military and stop fighting us. If they don’t care about this warning, they will be listed, in generation(s) to come, as the people who don’t like democracy in Myanmar,” the statement said.

“Democracy for us, the people of Myanmar, went away when the military took over the country on February 1, 2021. Since then, we have been making every effort to fight against the forces to get a federal democratic system in our country,” the statement further said.

The organisation is optimistic that democracy in the country will return soon.

Some militant organisations from the Northeast, including United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) and People’s Liberation Army of Manipur, have their bases in Myanmar.

Ever since their coming together a few years ago under the banner of Western South East Asia or WESEA, they have carried out several coordinated attacks on the security forces in Northeast.