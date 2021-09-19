STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Money trail prima facie indicates Anil Deshmukh received Rs 4.7 crore: Court

The money, through companies which are on paper only, was then "deposited in the account of Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, owned by Deshmukh," the court said.

Published: 19th September 2021 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) A special PMLA court here, while taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed against former policeman Sachin Waze and others in an alleged money laundering case, has said the money trail prima facie indicates that former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh received Rs 4.7 crore from Waze and his aide Kundan Shinde.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier this month filed its charge sheet against Waze, Deshmukh's private secretary (an additional collector-rank officer) Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Shinde and 11 others in the case.

Special judge M G Deshpande took cognisance of the charge sheet on September 16 and the court's detailed order was made available on Saturday.

"On careful perusal of the statements and charge showing trail of money prima-facie indicate that Rs.4.7 crore received by Anil Deshmukh from Sachin Waze and Kundan Shinde," the court observed in its order.

It further mentioned that Deshmukh then transferred the said cash through 'havala' on the instructions of Hrishikesh Deshmukh to Surendra Jain and Virendra Jain, all accused in the case.

The money, through companies which are on paper only, was then "deposited in the account of Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, owned by Deshmukh," the court said.

There are prima-facie sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused under relevant provisions of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), it added.

Hrishikesh Deshmukh is the son of former state minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Waze, who was earlier an assistant inspector with the Mumbai police, was arrested in March this year in a case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here in February.

The PMLA court after taking cognisance of the charge sheet issued summons to all the accused.

The matter has been adjourned till September 27.

The ED launched a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year following corruption allegations made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The CBI had registered an FIR against Deshmukh after the agency conducted a preliminary enquiry (PE) against him for alleged corruption, as directed by the Bombay High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ANil deshmukh money trail money laundering cases
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp