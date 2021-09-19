Rajasthan CM's OSD Lokesh Sharma resigns after 'controversial' tweet on Punjab Congress crisis

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A controversial tweet has landed the OSD to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in serious trouble and led to Lokesh Sharma's resignation late on Saturday night. In the midst of Punjab developments and Amarinder Singh's resignation, Lokesh Sharma had shared tweets that seemed to be an indirect attack on the handling of the tussle in the Punjab Congress by the party’s central leadership.

The tweet by the officer on special duty (OSD) to Rajasthan CM Gehlot was considered to be a taunt on the party high command. In his tweet in Hindi at 1.42 pm in the afternoon, Lokesh Sharma wrote that "The strong should be forced, the minor should be made proud….If the fence itself eats the field, who will save that crop!!"

This tweet was soon targeted by people on social media who attacked Lokesh Sharma. It was seen as a criticism of the party high command’s decision in the case of Punjab. In this tweet, Amarinder has been indirectly described as strong in gestures.

In such a situation, many also saw the tweet as a reflection of CM Gehlot's spirit. It is believed that Gehlot himself has taken the resignation of Lokesh Sharma who has been handling the media as Gehlot's OSD. It is widely believed in Rajasthan that the Congress High Command was unhappy over the OSD’s tweet. Ultimately, Lokesh Sharma had to put in his papers late on Saturday night.

In his resignation letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, OSD Lokesh Sharma has given clarification about his tweet. He has claimed that there was no political intent behind his tweet and it is being misinterpreted and linked to the developments in Punjab and if the party is hurt by his tweet, 'then he apologizes'.

"If today's tweet has hurt the sentiments of the party, government and high command in any way, then I sincerely apologize. My intention, my words and my feelings were not to hurt anyone in any way and never will it be. Honourable sir, if you feel that any mistake has been made by me intentionally, then I am sending my resignation from this privileged post. You may decide as you see fit," he said.

In his letter, Sharma has also said that he tweets regularly and never intended to hurt the Congress' interests ever since he was given official responsibilities. Stating that his posts were still being given a political colour, Sharma urged Gehlot to decide on his resignation.

Last year, due to the revolt of Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan which created a political crisis in the Gehlot government, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had filed an FIR against Sharma in Delhi. That case is registered in connection with the Audio clips that were released during the political drama whereby Gehlot had claimed that the BJP was trying to topple his government through horse-trading.