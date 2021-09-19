STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan govt issues advisory to prevent gaming addiction in children

The advisory suggested establishing an "internet gateway" at home which will help in effective monitoring, logging and use of content by the child.

Published: 19th September 2021 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has issued an advisory for parents and teachers suggesting measures to protect children from addiction to online gaming.

The advisory issued by the Rajasthan Council of School Education on Saturday suggests technical points which are helpful in monitoring the activities and involvement of the children in gaming.

The parents and teachers have been asked to keep a watch if children are behaving in an abnormal manner and whether they are mostly involved in online activities, sudden increase in time spent online, especially on social media, and they turn aggressive after using the internet.

The advisory suggested establishing an "internet gateway" at home which will help in effective monitoring, logging and use of content by the child.

It also suggested that it should be ensured that the child accesses the internet from a computer placed in family space.

"In this age of technology, online gaming is very popular among children.

The closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic has increased the use of mobile and internet among children, due to which the trend of online gaming among children has also increased rapidly," Sana Siddiqui, deputy commissioner of the council, said.

She said these online games are easily accessible to children and are played on devices like computers, tablets and mobiles connected with the internet.

"These games are designed in such a way that they excite the player to the extent of passion to play further.

This is the reason why players become addicted to it and eventually suffer from gaming disorder due to which the educational and social life of the child is adversely impacted," Siddiqui said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online gaming Rajasthan government Rajasthan government advisory
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp