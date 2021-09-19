STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Search operation underway along LoC in J-K's Uri sector after Army detects suspicious movement

A search operation was launched along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir after the Army detected suspicious movement in the area.

Published: 19th September 2021 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A search operation was launched along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir after the Army detected suspicious movement in the area, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

"Suspicious movement was detected along the LoC in Uri sector last night," PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

Searches in the area are underway, he said.

Comments

