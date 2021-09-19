STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smuggler held with 80 kg of medicinal herb 'Nag Chatri' in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

The police had set up a checkpoint in the market area following information about possible smuggling of the forest produce.

Published: 19th September 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 01:57 PM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested an alleged smuggler and recovered 80 kg of banned medicinal herb 'Nag Chatri' worth lakhs of rupees from his possession in Kishtwar district on Sunday.

Mohd Yousaf, a resident of Drubeel, was arrested from Mughal Maidan market in Chatroo area with four sacks of forest produce 'Nag Chatri' (Trillium Govanianum) in his possession, a police spokesperson said.

Upon noticing police, Yousaf tried to flee but was chased and arrested, the spokesperson said.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Forest Act and further investigation is on.

 

TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir banned medicinal herb Nag Chatri Kishtwar
