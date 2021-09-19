Smuggler held with 80 kg of medicinal herb 'Nag Chatri' in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested an alleged smuggler and recovered 80 kg of banned medicinal herb 'Nag Chatri' worth lakhs of rupees from his possession in Kishtwar district on Sunday.

Mohd Yousaf, a resident of Drubeel, was arrested from Mughal Maidan market in Chatroo area with four sacks of forest produce 'Nag Chatri' (Trillium Govanianum) in his possession, a police spokesperson said.

The police had set up a checkpoint in the market area following information about possible smuggling of the forest produce.

Upon noticing police, Yousaf tried to flee but was chased and arrested, the spokesperson said.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Forest Act and further investigation is on.