STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sukhjinder Singh Randhwa likely to be next Punjab chief minister 

Capt. Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab with less than five months to go for the Assembly polls after a bruising power struggle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Published: 19th September 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Punjab Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. (Photo| Instagram/ @sukhjinderrandhawaofficial)

By Online Desk

After discussion with the Punjab MLAs, the AICC on Sunday proposed the name of Sukhjinder Randhawa for the post of chief minister, ANI reported. A meeting is underway at the residence of Rahul Gandhi with Ambika Soni in Delhi, sources said.

"All MLAs have named Sukhjinder Randhawa for CM before Congress high command, he will become the CM," Congress MLA Pritam Kotbhai told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Randhwa, a minister in the outgoing cabinet of Amarinder Singh, asserted that he has never hankered after posts.

When the media persons here asked that can it be assumed that they are talking to the future chief minister, Randhawa quipped, " You are talking to a Congressman".

In a veiled dig at Amarinder Singh, he then added, "A chief minister remains (in his post) only till the time when his party, people of the state stand by him".

Congress veteran Capt. Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab with less than five months to go for the Assembly polls after a bruising power struggle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, and had said that he felt "humiliated" over the way the party handled the protracted crisis.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukhjinder SIngh Randhwa Punjab CM Punjab political crisis Amarinder resignation AICC
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp