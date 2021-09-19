STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will Congress take cognizance of Amarinder Singh's 'extremely serious' charge against Sidhu and act: BJP

Hours after quitting as Punjab CM, Singh had on Saturday launched a no-holds-barred attack against Sidhu, calling him "anti-national", "dangerous" and a "total disaster".

Published: 19th September 2021

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seizing on outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's charge of anti-national against state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, the BJP on Sunday said Singh has voiced an issue which the country had been grappling with and asked the opposition party if it will take cognizance of the allegations and take action.

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar termed Singh's charges "extremely serious" and asked why Congress president Sonia Gandhi and its two other main leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have kept silence.

"Such an extremely serious allegation has been levelled by the chief minister against the party president, and the Congress is silent. What does it mean? We demand that the Congress should speak up and make its stand clear," he told reporters.

"We want to ask if the Congress will take cognizance of such extremely serious allegations and take action," Javadekar added.

He had mentioned Sidhu's praise for Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and him hugging its army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during a trip to the neighbouring country to slam his bete noire.

Javadekar said the country had seen this and had been grappling with this issue.

 

