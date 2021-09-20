STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

17-year-old gang-raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar, video shared on social media

The incident took place on Sunday in a village under Bhopa Police Station, SHO Subhash Babu said, adding a case was registered against the accused, Shubham and Ashish, who are absconding.

Published: 20th September 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against women

Image used for representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men who recorded a video of the crime and shared it on social media, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in a village under Bhopa Police Station, SHO Subhash Babu said, adding a case was registered against the accused, Shubham and Ashish, who are absconding.

According to complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the accused lured the girl into a garden with guava trees on the pretext of offering her the fruit and instead gang-raped her.

The incident came to light after the video of the crime was circulated on social media, police said.

In a separate incident, a man was booked for allegedly trying to rape a woman in a village under Kotwali Police Station area.

The accused, Bobby, tried to rape the woman who was in her field on Sunday.

However, she raised an alarm and he fled, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP crime UP rape UP rape cases
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp