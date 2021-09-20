Chhattisgarh government targets youth with ‘Mitan Clubs’

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has decided to set up ‘Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitan Club’ (Youth Friends’ Club) in every panchayat and municipal areas to promote sports and cultural activities among youths at the grassroots level.

As many as 13,269 such clubs are to be set up across the state in a phased manner. Each unit will get a government grant of Rs 1 lakh per year to conduct various productive activities, including sports. The programme aims to offer an opportunity for youngsters to establish their identity and develop leadership skills. The club will be registered under the Firms and Societies Act and each will have 20-40 youths between the ages of 15-40 as members.

“The idea is to realise the vision of former prime minister Late Rajiv Gandhi in facilitating the youths, who have immense talent, to play the constructive role as ‘Yuva Shakti’ (youth power). They will engage actively in the formation of Nava (New) Chhattisgarh. The ambitious scheme will connect the youths from the grassroots level onwards in the pursuing creative activities, voicing their concerns and ensuring their participation in development works,” said Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister.

While launching the scheme, Baghel released `19.43 crore to the districts for the formation and operation of the Mitan Club for the first phase. The annual funds would be issued in four installments of `25,000 each quarterly. Mitan Club was one of the promises highlighted in the 2018 Congress manifesto. A ministerial-level committee has been formed to monitor the scheme’s implementation.