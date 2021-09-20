Chirag Paswan's LJP suffers jolt as senior leader Vinod Kumar Singh joins JD(U)

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Lok Janshakti Party (Chirag faction) received a jolt on Monday when one of the senior leaders and members of its think-tank Vinod Kumar Singh joined the ruling JD(U).

Singh was considered close to Chirag Paswan in chalking out the political strategies of the party, even after the recent leadership coup that was executed against Chirag Paswan within the party.

Earlier, Singh was in the JD(U) but had joined the LJP seeing a political opportunity in 2015.

“The LJP, now headed by Chirag Paswan, has started working arbitrarily without any concerns and respect to senior leaders. I have left this party after finding myself not able to work in such a situation”, Singh said after joining the JD(U).

He was inducted in the JD(U) again by the national president of the Party Lalan Singh in presence of a galaxy of other party leaders.

Singh also told the media that he had returned back to his home party JD(U) as only Nitish Kumar can do the best for the state.

Prior to joining the JD(U), Vinod Kumar Singh was given the ticket by the LJP in the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections. He had been one of the members of the LJP parliamentary board and served the LJP as the vice-president for a long time.

Before he joined the LJP, Singh was the legislative councillor of JD(U) from the local authority quota from 2009 to 2015.

Speaking on the occasion, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh said that he would make his party number one again with the experiences of old colleagues such as Vinod Kumar Singh and others.