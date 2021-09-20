STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chirag Paswan's LJP suffers jolt as senior leader Vinod Kumar Singh joins JD(U)

Singh was considered close to Chirag Paswan in chalking out the political strategies of the party, even after the recent leadership coup that was executed against Chirag Paswan within the party.

Published: 20th September 2021 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Lok Janshakti Party (Chirag faction) received a jolt on Monday when one of the senior leaders and members of its think-tank Vinod Kumar Singh joined the ruling JD(U). 

Singh was considered close to Chirag Paswan in chalking out the political strategies of the party, even after the recent leadership coup that was executed against Chirag Paswan within the party.

Earlier, Singh was in the JD(U) but had joined the LJP seeing a political opportunity in 2015.

“The LJP, now headed by Chirag Paswan, has started working arbitrarily without any concerns and respect to senior leaders. I have left this party after finding myself not able to work in such a situation”, Singh said after joining the JD(U).

He was inducted in the JD(U) again by the national president of the Party Lalan Singh in presence of a galaxy of other party leaders.

Singh also told the media that he had returned back to his home party JD(U) as only Nitish Kumar can do the best for the state.

Prior to joining the JD(U), Vinod Kumar Singh was given the ticket by the LJP in the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections. He had been one of the members of the LJP parliamentary board and served the LJP as the vice-president for a long time.

Before he joined the LJP, Singh was the legislative councillor of JD(U) from the local authority quota from 2009 to 2015.

Speaking on the occasion, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh said that he would make his party number one again with the experiences of old colleagues such as Vinod Kumar Singh and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chirag faction Lok Janshakti Party JD(U) Bihar politics Vinod Kumar Singh
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp