STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, no casualties reported

The temporary shelters of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) labourers have been damaged, while more than a dozen cars are stuck in the debris brought down by rainwater.

Published: 20th September 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

The cloud burst incident in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has affected temporary shelters of BRO labourers. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By ANI

CHAMOLI: The Chamoli district administration early on Monday reported a cloudburst at Pangti village of Narayan Bagar block here at 5:30 am.

The temporary shelters of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) labourers have been damaged, while more than a dozen cars are stuck in the debris brought down by rainwater.

As soon as the news of the cloudburst was received, the local administration started relief and rescue work.

So far, no deaths have been reported.

Relief and rescue work is underway. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
uttarakhand cloudburst
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp