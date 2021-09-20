STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hussan Lal appointed principal secretary to Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Senior IAS officer Hussan Lal has been appointed as principal secretary to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Published: 20th September 2021 08:01 PM

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Senior IAS officer Hussan Lal has been appointed as principal secretary to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, official sources said on Monday.

The move came after Channi was sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab.

Lal, a 1995-batch IAS officer, was holding the post of principal secretary of Investment Promotion, Industries and Commerce and Information Technology departments.

He replaced IAS officer Tejveer Singh who was the principal secretary to former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Another IAS officer Rahul Tiwari has been given the charge of special principal secretary to the Punjab chief minister, said sources.

Tiwari, a 2000-batch officer, replaced Gurkirat Kirpal Singh.

Tiwari was earlier secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, Employment Generation and Training, Mission Director Punjab Skill Development Mission, Nodal Officer of Anti-Drug campaign and secretary, Home Affairs.

Tiwari had worked with Channi when he was holding the ministry of Technical Education and Employment generation.

Posting orders of both Tejveer and Gurkirat will be issued later.

After the change of guard, a reshuffle in the administration and police department is on the cards, said sources.

Comments

