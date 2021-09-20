IPC cases pendency rises by over 31 lakh in three years

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The latest NCRB data disclosed that the number of pending cases and the pendency rate of IPC cases in courts have increased over the years. The number of pending cases and pendency rate in the year 2017 was respectively 99.7 lakh and 86.5% and it increased to 1.31 crore and 93.8 % in the year 2020. Incidentally, southern states including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana have a lower pendency rate in the year 2020 as compared to other states. Bihar recorded the highest pendency rate of 99.6 %.

The NCRB 2020 data has reflected the rising load of cases in courts across the country. Total IPC cases for trial in the year 2020 stood at 1.39 crore comprising 1.13 crore cases lying pending from the previous years and 29.11 lakh fresh cases which came for trial during 2020. However, the trial of 1.31 crore cases out of the total 1.39 crore could not be completed leading to the increased pendency.

A close look at the data disclosed that southern states had fared better in terms of completing the trial of cases in courts. All the southern states reported less than 90% of pendency rate with Andhra Pradesh marking the lowest 68.8%. The pendency rate in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Kerala was at 88.1 %, 89.8 %, 83.7, and 87.5 %, respectively.

On the contrary, big states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and many others reported a large number of pending IPC cases and high pendency rates in courts. Bihar came out with the distinction of highest pendency rate of 99.6 %. Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have recorded relatively lower rates of 91.8 % and 91.3% respectively.

The conviction rate of all the IPC cases in the country stood at 59.2% against 50.4% in the year 2019.

States like Bihar and West Bengal registered the lowest conviction rates of 30.5 % and 13.4 % respectively. Southern states performed better with higher conviction rates. Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu recorded higher conviction rates of 74.8 %, 69.7 %, and 66% respectively.