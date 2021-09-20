STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kuki National Front chief Mangkholam Kipgen held in Delhi

Several cases related to kidnapping, firing, extortion, robbery among others are registered against Kipgen in various police stations of Manipur, the DCP said.

Published: 20th September 2021 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 03:10 PM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

The Kuki National Front is a northeast-based insurgent group. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Self-styled commander-in-chief of Kuki National Front Mangkholam Kipgen, who was wanted in cases of kidnapping and extortion, was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, an official said on Monday.

The Kuki National Front is a northeast-based insurgent group.

Mangkholam Kipgen alias David Kipgen, 24, was arrested from Dwarka on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Several cases related to kidnapping, firing, extortion, robbery among others are registered against Kipgen in various police stations of Manipur, the DCP said.

