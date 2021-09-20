STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muzaffarnagar riots case: UP court acquits 20 people

A total of 98 cases of riots have been decided so far in which 1,137 accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Muzaffarnagar riots

File image for 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A local court here on Monday acquitted 20 people due to lack of evidence in connection with the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

Additional District Sessions Judge Baburam acquitted them, saying the prosecution failed to provide evidence against them.

According to the prosecution, the Special Investigation Team (SIT)probing the riots cases had filed a chargesheet against 21 persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly burning several houses and looting during the riots at Kutbi village in the district on September 8, 2013.

One person died during the pendency of the case.

A total of 98 cases of riots have been decided so far in which 1,137 accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Police had registered 510 cases and arrested 1,480 people in connection with the riots.

After investigation, the SIT filed chargesheets in 175 cases.

Over 60 people died in the communal clashes and 40,000 were displaced.

