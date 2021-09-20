Time has come to unearth corruption of erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis govt: Congress

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Monday hit back at his BJP counterpart Chandrakant Patil over his statement that "irregularities" of two ministers of Congress serving in the state government will be exposed soon, saying the time has come to "unearth corruption of erstwhile Fadnavis government".

Patil has accused MVA ministers of "deep in corruption" and said they were not worried that their "misdeeds" can be challenged in court.

"In some days, irregularities of two Congress ministers will be exposed," he told reporters in Pune without taking any names.

Patole said the BJP sought the day of 'Anant Chaturdashi' to indulge in political blackmailing and stunts, referring to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's journey from his residence in suburban Mulund to CMST and onwards to Karad in Kolhapur district against the police's request.

"This (choosing 'Anant Chaturdashi' which marks the culmination of Ganesh festival) is being done as the Central government has authorised them (BJP leaders) to do so," Patole alleged.

Responding to a query, the Congress leader said the MVA government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will last its full term and BJP's dream of returning to power will never come true.

"Since Congress ministers haven't done anything wrong, we needn't fear threats from BJP. The entire country knows how the ED and CBI are being misused. Kirit Somaiya is not taken seriously in his party. If he wants to make Maharashtra corruption-free, he should expose the misdeeds of BJP leaders. If he does so then only he will get the support of the people," Patole said.

Earlier in the day, former MP Somaiya claimed he was stopped by police at Karad while he was on his way to Kolhapur after the district authorities cited law and order as well as security concerns following his allegations of corruption against Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif.

After being stopped, Somaiya addressed a press conference in Karad, alleging that attempts were made by Mumbai police on Sunday night to prevent him from boarding a Kolhapur-bound train and he was also jostled.

Patole said Congress had contributed to the progress and development of Maharashtra which has completed 60 years of its formation.

"We will soon go to the people with our vision for the state for the coming 60 years," he said.