C-DAC Patna starts Advanced Computing Training School

Rajesh Kumar Thakur

Express News Service

PATNA: The city-based Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) on Tuesday established an Advanced Computing Training School (ACTS).

Gracing the occasion, former Union minister of Law, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that C-DAC in Patna was established when he was the Union IT minister.

State IT minister Jibesh Kumar said ACTS will prove a boon to the students of Bihar and the neighbouring states in learning advanced computing technologies.

The C-DAC is a Scientific Society of the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The C-DAC, as a research and development organisation, focuses on

advanced ICT (Information and Communications Technology) areas such as High-Performance Computing, Grid Computing, Software Development, Heritage Computing and Language Computing, e-Governance and Cloud Computing, Health Informatics, Cyber Security & Cyber Forensics, and Education & Training.

C-DAC Patna developed its roadmap with a paradigm shift in the global technological ecosystem and the ever-changing national ICT scenario in mind.

“This is yet another step in line with our campaign “Invest IT Bihar,” which encourages investors to invest in Bihar's IT sector. The technically skilled youth with C-DAC certification will be an encouragement factor for investors because they will have access to highly skilled and employable labour in the state itself”, said Jibesh Kumar.

C-DAC Patna has been designated as a premier R&D organisation (12th centre of C-DAC) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to conduct research in ICT, Electronics, and Associated Domains. The centre’s vision and mission are to "emerge as the premier R&D institution for the design, development, and deployment of world-class electronic and ICT solutions for economic and human advancement

C-DAC Patna has initiated work research and development in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security & Cyber Forensics, and Internet of Things as part of the initial planning (IoT). A high-performance computing-artificial intelligence (HPC-AI) supercomputer has been set up at the C-DAC at Patna centre to lead in the Artificial Intelligence domain and harvest the capabilities and opportunities that AI can provide.

This is the first AI-centric infrastructure of its kind in the Eastern region, which includes Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and West Bengal. “It is a moment of pride for Bihar that C-DAC has not only established the Advanced Computing Training School (ACTS) in Patna but that Patna is now the country's sixth placement zone for C-DAC, catering to the placement of candidates from the northeastern region. This will create a lot of job opportunities for the youth in the region, which is our main goal right now”, said Jibesh Kumar.

Director-General of C-DAC Asheet Kumar Nathin emphasised the need for technological intervention in the daily lives of people with capacity-building efforts to cater to the requirements.

