Delhi High Court refuses interim relief to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in PMLA case

The high court asked the ED to respond to the plea by Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee within three days.

Published: 21st September 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to grant any interim relief to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife seeking quashing of summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

The high court asked the ED to respond to the plea by Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee within three days.

Justice Yogesh Khanna listed the matter for further hearing on September 27.

Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee, who were asked by the agency to personally appear before it in Delhi today along with a voluminous set of documents, have contended that they are residents of Kolkata and should not be compelled to join the probe in the national capital.

The ED opposed the plea saying money laundering has national and trans national ramifications and its investigation is not restricted to any police station or area.

