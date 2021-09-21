Gujarat: PM Modi’s Madison Square program successor Harsh Sanghavi gets 9 portfolios in Bhupendra Patel cabinet 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

The man who was behind the mega success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Madison Square Garden program in US, bagged the highest nine portfolios in newly-elected Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel’s 24 council of ministers.

The 38-year-old Harsh Sanghavi, BJP MLA from Surat-Majura constituency has been allocated the nine ministerial portfolios that include Home, Disaster Management and Police Housing; Minister for State in Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities, NRI, Excise and Prohibition, Border Security and Prisons.

Harsh Sanghavi was one of the key persons behind the mega success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Madison Square Garden program. As per the elections affidavit, Sanghavi studied up to class 9th and is a diamond merchant by profession who started his political career at a very young age, and now he is one of the youngest ministers in Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet. In 2014, Lok Sabha polls, Sanghavi campaigned for Modi not only in Gujarat but other states as well. He also campaigned in the Varanasi constituency.

“Mr Sanghavi is very popular among the youth and has got a very good network in BJP. He developed an overseas network by forming various forums like the Narendra Modi fan club, Overseas India etc. These forums help him to get the crowd to any program of PM Narendra Modi in any country of the world. The good relations with Narendra Modi has paid him off today by getting the highest numbers of portfolios at a young age,” said Gujarat-based senior journalist.

He added that in 2015, during Patidar agitation, no one was coming forward. “Many BJP leaders were in the shell but Harsh Sanghavi came forward and was trying to manage the protestors. Harsh is full of ideas and masters in even management. Therefore, in a limited period of his career, he climbed many ladders of political success,” he said.

Sanghvi first got elected as MLA in 2012 at the age of 27 from the Majura constituency of Surat.

“Mr Sangahvi is a political leader but his social work during pandemic has also been appreciated by many people. The major factor behind giving several portfolios to Sanghavi could be the rise of AAP in Surat particularly in Surat Municipal Corporation where APP won 27 seats and became the main Opposition party. The growing clout of AAP is a major concern for the BJP and BJP wants to counter by giving opportunities to a young leader like Harsh Sanghavi,” a political observer said.