India reports 26,115 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths in last 24 hours

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday reported 26,115 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The nationwide tally has now reached 3,35,04,534, while with 252 new fatalities the death toll stands at 4,45,385.

The active cases have declined to 3,09,575, which is the lowest in 184 days, and now comprise 0.92 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

With 34,469 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries have climbed to 3,27,49,574.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.75 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate at 2.08 per cent has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 88 days now while the daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.85 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 22 days.

India has substantially ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity wherein over 55.50 crore tests have been conducted so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 55,50,35,717 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 20th September 2021. Of these, 14,13,951 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, under the nationwide vaccination programme, a total of 81,85,13,827 vaccine doses have been administered so far of which 96,46,778 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.