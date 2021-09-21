Jammu and Kashmir: Search underway in Uri after Army foils infiltration bid along LoC

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Army's anti-militancy operation in Uri, close to the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, entered third day on Tuesday with troopers combing the areas following an infiltration bid by militants.

Additional troops were rushed to the area and a massive search operation was on at a forest area close to the LoC. The army suspects a group of militants infiltrated in Uri sector from across the LoC on the intervening night of September 18-19.

A jawan was injured during a brief exchange of gunfire with militants initially. "However, there has been no fresh contact with the militants. Search operation is going on," an army officer said. Army has pressed helicopters into service to track down the infiltrating militants, whose number is not known.

Although the exact number of militants is not known, it seems that it might be a big group given the magnitude of the army operation. Authorities had snapped mobile and internet service in the entire Uri sector as a precautionary measure to prevent militants or Over Ground Workers (OGWs) from communicating. The services were not restored till the last report came in the evening.

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey had told reporters that an operation has been launched in Uri, where they felt an infiltration attempt took place. "We are looking for them – whether they are on this side or they have gone back to the other side. This issue is being verified on the ground," he had told reporters.

The area where suspicious movement was observed falls near Gohalan, the same area from where the attack on Uri Brigade was launched by Jaish-e-Mohammad in September 2016. The Jaish militants after infiltrating from across the LoC had attacked an Army Brigade headquarters in Uri, killing 19 army men and injuring many others.