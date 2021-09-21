STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 

Dismissing claims of Hinduism being in danger, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) stated that it has no record or evidence concerning any so-called threats to Hindu religion.

Published: 21st September 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Hinduism

Image for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Threats to Hinduism” in the country are “imaginary”, the Centre has said in response to a recent Right to Information (RTI) query. Dismissing claims of Hinduism being in danger, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) stated that it has no record or evidence concerning any so-called threats to Hindu religion.

Calling the alleged danger to Hinduism “hypothetical”, the MHA said the Centre is neither aware of nor possesses any evidence to substantiate it. The ministry was replying to an RTI application filed on August 31 by a Nagpur-based activist Mohnish Jabalpure who had sought proof of “threats to the ‘Hindu religion’ in the country” that the MHA had in its possession.

In his response, the MHA’s CPIO (Internal Security) V S Rana said as per the RTI Act rules, the Public Information Officer can only provide information that is available with them, or which falls within their jurisdiction. Rana said it was not possible to satisfy the “hypothetical” query of Jabalpure, adding it was treated as null and void.

“This is the first time a key functionary of the MHA has said any query pertaining to ‘threats to Hindu religion’ is imaginary and admitted on record that they have been no records to support any such speculation...,” Jabalpure reportedly said, after receiving the government’s response.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Threats to hinduism RTI hinduism
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp