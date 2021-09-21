Maharashtra: Sex racket busted in Thane; five women rescued
Acting on a tip-off that a woman and her associate were providing services of women to customers, a team of police personnel raided a place in the Kapurbawdi area on Monday noon, the official said.
Published: 21st September 2021 10:01 AM
THANE: Two persons, including a woman, were arrested from Thane city in Maharashtra for allegedly running a sex racket, an official said on Tuesday, adding five women were rescued.
The rescued women were sent to a rehabilitation home.
A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official added.