Maharashtra State Transport bus driver commits suicide inside bus

Published: 21st September 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Maharashtra State Transport (ST) bus driver committed suicide by hanging himself inside a bus in the Sangamner depot in Ahmednagar district on Tuesday, an official said.

The driver Subhash Telore was found hanging from a rod inside the bus by his colleagues, the official said.

Telore was driving a bus from Pathardi to Nashik, but took a halt for a night at the Sangamner depot, about 250 km from Mumbai, he said.

The exact trigger behind the drastic step is not known immediately but the preliminary information suggested that Telore ended his life due to some personal reasons, he said.

This is the second incident of suicide by an ST bus driver in the last month in Maharashtra, he said.

ST bus driver Kamlesh Bedse (44) had killed himself in Dhule due to indebtedness and low salary, the official said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

