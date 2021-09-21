STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mobile telephony, internet services snapped in Uri in aid to combing operations

The operation continued for the second day on Monday and it was intensified to track down the infiltrators, the officials said.

Published: 21st September 2021 12:32 AM

SRINAGAR: Mobile telephony and internet services were suspended in the Uri sector of Baramulla on Monday in aid of the Army's ongoing combing operations in the wake of the detection of suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said.

The Army also intensified its combing operation, they said.

The Army had detected the 'suspicious movement' along the LoC in Uri Sector on the night intervening September 18 and 19 following which an operation was launched in the area.

They said mobile telephony and internet services were snapped in the sector.

