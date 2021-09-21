Mumbai diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Pawar turns Ganpati devotee at his dotage?

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has hardly been seen visiting any temple or Ganpati mandals during his more than 50 years of career. The Maratha strongman is known as an atheist, but for the last two years, Pawar, along with his wife, daughter (Supriya Sule), and son-in-law (Sadanand Sule), has been visiting the Ganesha of Chief Minister Thackeray at his official residence. This is because Pawar is the architect of Maha Vikas Aghadi government and was instrumental in making Thackeray the CM. Could it be some other reasons for Pawar for becoming a devotee of Ganpati Bappa at his dotage?

Somaiya bays for Thackeray ministers’ blood

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has been giving sleepless nights to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s ministers by making allegations against them one after the other. Somaiya doesn’t stop at making some wild allegations, but he is lodging complaints against the ministers with every probe agency concerned and carrying out diligent follow-up. The one-man army of Somaiya has rattled the entire establishment of the ruling alliance and they are clueless about the strategy of how to counter him and his allegations. Some of them have started filing defamation cases against Somaiya to silence him. Yet, one or two cases here and there seem unlikely to dither the former BJP parliamentarian from baying for the blood of the ruling party leaders.

Book on Dharavi Model in times of pandemic

During the first and second wave, the Mumbai Model was much appreciated for containing the coronavirus. But the model couldn’t have been successful without the Dharavi Model. Asia’s largest slum was warned by experts as a major hotspot. Local assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar worked hard to contain the spread of the virus in Dharavi. Interestingly, Mr Dighavkar has penned his experience, anecdotes, and strategy that worked out in Dharavi in his latest book — The Dharavi Model — released by Chief Minister Thackeray.

Ajit Pawar aims to breach BJP citadel

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is known for his speed of active work. The CIDCO, which has been one of the land-rich boards of the Maharashtra government, has been neglected allegedly by the present government which is yet to appoint its chairman. Ajit Pawar recently held a Janata darbar at the CIDCO office forcing every CIDCO officers to attend and address the public issues. By doing this, the NCP aims to expand its party base in Navi Mumbai and Raigad regions. In Navi Mumbai, the NCP doesn’t have a single MLA. The BJP enjoys absolute power in the region. Pawar aims to break this BJP citadel.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

