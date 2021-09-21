STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine involved in stealing construction material arrested in Greater Noida after gunfight

A gunfight broke out between a truck occupants and the police in which two men suffered bullet injuries in a counter-exchange while some others managed to flee the spot, police said.

Published: 21st September 2021

By PTI

NOIDA: Nine members of a gang allegedly involved in stealing construction material from various sites were arrested following a gunfight with police in Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday.

Two of them suffered bullet injuries during the gunfight that broke out near the Hindon Pusta under the Knowledge Park police station limits late Monday night, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida), Vishal Pandey, said.

Three other members of the gang are absconding and searches are underway to trace them, he said.

The officer said the Knowledge Park police team had set up a picket as part of routine check on Monday night when they saw a truck coming in and gestured it to stop.

“However, the driver of the truck sped towards Hindon Pusta. They were chased down and soon a gunfight broke out between the truck occupants and the police in which two men suffered bullet injuries in a counter-exchange while some others managed to flee the spot,” Pandey said.

“A combing operation was launched immediately that led to the arrest of seven men who had fled during the gunfight. Three more of their partners are absconding but searches are underway to trace them,” he said.

Illegal firearms and ammunition were seized from their possession, Pandey said, adding the gang was involved in theft of valuable items from under-construction sites in Greater Noida and Noida.

They had recently lifted material from a railway construction site in Greater Noida and efforts are on to dig up their criminal history, he said, adding an FIR was being lodged in the case and further proceedings were underway.

