Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi directs government employees to be present in offices by 9 am

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Newly sworn-in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi issued directions to all government officers and employees on Monday to ensure their presence during office timings.

He directed them to reach office by 9 am and remain available for the public till the office hours in the evening, according to an official statement.

The move is aimed at bringing discipline in government offices, the statement said.

Channi was sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab on Monday.

He was administered the oath by the governor.

Stressing on the need to bring transparency in government offices, Channi directed all officers and employees to deal with the grievances of people on priority.

"To ensure availability of all the government officers and employees in the offices during official hours, the administrative secretaries and department heads should conduct surprise checks twice a week to keep vigil on the employees working under them," he said.

The chief minister also asked the administrative secretaries and department heads to keep a close watch on the activities and records at their offices.

Meanwhile, after paying obeisance at the Gurdwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib in Chamkaur Sahib earlier in the day, Channi said justice would soon be done in the 2015 sacrilege incidents.

He said he is a devout Sikh of "Guru Sahib" and cannot tolerate that culprits responsible for the desecration of a religious text are roaming around freely.

In an official statement, the chief minister also announced Rs 50 crore for the development of the Chamkaur Sahib constituency, which he currently represents in the Assembly.

In a brief speech, he also highlighted a theme park that would be inaugurated on November 6.