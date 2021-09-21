STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi directs government employees to be present in offices by 9 am

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi issued directions to all government officers and employees on Monday to ensure their presence during office timings.

Published: 21st September 2021 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | Charanjit Singh Channi Facebook)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Newly sworn-in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi issued directions to all government officers and employees on Monday to ensure their presence during office timings.

He directed them to reach office by 9 am and remain available for the public till the office hours in the evening, according to an official statement.

The move is aimed at bringing discipline in government offices, the statement said.

Channi was sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab on Monday.

He was administered the oath by the governor.

Stressing on the need to bring transparency in government offices, Channi directed all officers and employees to deal with the grievances of people on priority.

"To ensure availability of all the government officers and employees in the offices during official hours, the administrative secretaries and department heads should conduct surprise checks twice a week to keep vigil on the employees working under them," he said.

The chief minister also asked the administrative secretaries and department heads to keep a close watch on the activities and records at their offices.

Meanwhile, after paying obeisance at the Gurdwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib in Chamkaur Sahib earlier in the day, Channi said justice would soon be done in the 2015 sacrilege incidents.

He said he is a devout Sikh of "Guru Sahib" and cannot tolerate that culprits responsible for the desecration of a religious text are roaming around freely.

In an official statement, the chief minister also announced Rs 50 crore for the development of the Chamkaur Sahib constituency, which he currently represents in the Assembly.

In a brief speech, he also highlighted a theme park that would be inaugurated on November 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Punjab CM
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp