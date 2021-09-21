STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan govt to distribute free sanitary napkins from November 19

Special awareness campaigns focusing on women's health will be run through women self-help groups, social and non-government organisations.

Published: 21st September 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Sanitary Napkin

Napkins will be made by Rajasthan Health Services Corporation Limited

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government will start an ambitious scheme to provide free sanitary napkins to all women who need it in the state from November 19, the birth anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal of Rs 200 crore for the Udan scheme.

Under the initiative, free sanitary napkins will be given through schools, colleges and anganwadis in a phased manner, a statement said.

Special awareness campaigns focusing on women's health will be run through women self-help groups, social and non-government organisations.

The Department of Women and Child Development will be the nodal agency for the scheme announced by Chief Minister Gehlot in the state budget for the current fiscal.

The state government has launched the scheme to make all women of the state aware of personal hygiene and to prevent various diseases, the statement said.

The statement added that the scheme will be implemented in collaboration with the Departments of Medical and Health, School and College Education, Technical and Higher Education, Tribal Area Development and the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

For effective implementation, two brand ambassadors will be made at the state level and one each at the district level.

Voluntary organisations and brand ambassadors associated with the scheme will be rewarded for commendable work.

Napkins will be made by Rajasthan Health Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan government Ashok Gehlot sanitary napkins Udan scheme
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp