Sexual harassment of children at Uttar Pradesh ashram: Court examines child helpline incharge

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A court here examined the incharge of a childcare helpline on Tuesday in connection with the 2020 case of sexual harassment of four children at an ashram in this district.

In July last year, a team of the childcare helpline and police had rescued 10 children hailing from Tripura, Mizoram and Assam from the ashram in Shukartal here.

Medical examination had confirmed that four of the children, aged between seven and 10 years, were sexually assaulted.

Incharge of the helpline, Poonam Sharma, was examined by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court here on Tuesday.

Special judge (POCSO Act) Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari adjourned the hearing in the case till October 12.

The accused owner of the ashram, Swami Bhakti Bhushan Govind Maharaj and his disciple Krishan Mohan Das were also present in the court.

Police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 377 (unnatural offences), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and sections 5/6 of the POCSO Act.

The ashram owner and his disciple were subsequently arrested.