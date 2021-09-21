Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of six more HC judges

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana Tuesday decided to recommend to the Centre the transfer of six more judges in different high courts of the country.

Close on the heels of its decisions on September 16 to transfer five chief justices and elevate eight judges as chief justices of different high courts, the collegium, also comprising justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, again met on Tuesday to recommend more transfer of high court judges.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 21, 2021 has recommended transfer of Mr.Justice Sureshwar Thakur, Judge Himachal Pradesh High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court," the statement, uploaded on the apex court's site, said.

In another statement, pertaining to a decision taken on Tuesday, the collegium "reiterated its earlier recommendation regarding transfer of the Judges of High Courts."

Justice Rajan Gupta, whose parent high court is Punjab and Haryana, has been recommended to be transferred to Patna High Court, it said, adding, Justice P B Bajanthri of the Karnataka High Court would be transferred to the Patna High Court if the recommendations are accepted by the Centre.

Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma of the Rajasthan High Court is recommended to be transferred to the Patna High Court, it said, adding that Justice T Amarnath Goud of the Telangana High Court would assume charge at the Tripura High Court.

The statement said Justice Subhash Chand of the Allahabad High Court has been recommended to be sent to the Jharkhand High Court.

Earlier in the day, the apex court put the recommendations made on September 16 on its website and as per them, thirteen high courts in the country will get new Chief Justices (CJs).

The collegiums had recommended to the Centre eight names, including acting Calcutta High Court CJ, Justice Rajesh Bindal, for elevation and transfer of five sitting CJs to other high courts.

The collegiums, in its meeting held on September 16, also recommended "transfer/re-transfer" 17 high court judges.