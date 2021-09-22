Centre forms 12-member committee to suggest school textbook revisions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday announced the constitution of a 12-member national steering committee under former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan for drafting a document, based on which school curricula across India will be revised.

Kasturirangan had earlier headed the drafting committee of the National Education Policy, which was adopted by the government in 2020 after amendments. The committee's other members include renowned mathematician Manjul Bhargava, Mahesh Chandra Pant, chancellor of the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, and Jamia Millia Islamia University's V-C Najma Akhtar, among others.

The panel, formed for a period of three years, will prepare a National Curriculum Frameworks (NCF), which lays down the broad contours for school syllabi and textbooks and was last revised in 2005. The education ministry said the committee will develop four guiding documents - one each for school education, early childhood care and education, teachers' education and adult education.

The panel has also been asked to discuss the position papers finalised by the national focus groups on different aspects of all the above four areas while also drawing inputs from state curriculum frameworks. Usually, the state education boards follow the NCF in revising their school curriculum.

The panel has been allowed to invite subject experts, scholars and educationists as and when required and deliberate and decide upon the course of actions with the objective to meet the timelines for the development of the document.

It will finalise the NCF after incorporating suggestions from various stakeholders such as states and also in the NCERT and CABE meetings.