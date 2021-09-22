STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Elgar case: Court rejects medical bail plea of Shoma Sen

Sen, Wilson and some other activists were arrested following the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Pune on December 31, 2017.

Published: 22nd September 2021 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special NIA court here on Tuesday rejected an application filed by academician Shoma Sen, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, seeking interim medical bail.

Judge D E Kothalikar rejected 61-year-old Sen's plea.

Her application had cited her age and claimed that she suffered from multiple ailments including osteoarthritis, glaucoma and high blood pressure which could make her vulnerable to COVID-19.

Sen was arrested in 2018 and is lodged in the Byculla women's prison here since then.

The court on Tuesday also extended till September 30 the interim bail granted to co-accused Rona Wilson.

Wilson was granted bail to attend a mass arranged following his father's death.

Sen, Wilson and some other activists were arrested following the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Pune on December 31, 2017.

According to Pune Police, the conclave was backed by Maoists, and `inflammatory' speeches made there led to violence at Koregaon- Bhima war memorial the next day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elgar Case Shoma Sen
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp