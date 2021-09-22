STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' protest against three agri laws completes 300 days

SKM said the movement is a testimony to the will and determination of lakhs of farmers across the country that would only grow stronger.

Published: 22nd September 2021 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protest

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the ongoing farmers' protest against three contentious agriculture laws of the Centre completed 300 days on Wednesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said the movement is a testimony to the will and determination of lakhs of farmers across the country that would only grow stronger.

"It has been 300 days since lakhs of farmers were forced to stay put at Delhi's borders. The protesting farmers have been peacefully communicating their resistance against a corporate takeover of India's food and farming systems.

"Their demands are clear and known to the (Narendra) Modi government, which has been obstinately choosing not to agree to these legitimate demands of farmers, even though farmers constitute the largest set of workers in the country and even though elections in our democracy are won through votes cast mainly by farmers," a statement issued by the SKM said.

"The Samyukt Kisan Morcha states that this historic movement stands as a testimony to the will, resolve and hope of lakhs of farmers across the country. The SKM also vows to strengthen the movement, going forward, and make it more widespread," it added.

Meanwhile, preparations for the "Bharat bandh" called by the SKM on September 27 are in full swing.

"Various sections of the society are being reached out to by farmers' outfits in different parts of the country to get their support and solidarity to the farmers' cause, which is also becoming a movement to protect India's democracy," the SKM said.

According to the statement, workers' unions, trade unions, employees' and students' unions, women's organisations, transporters' associations, in addition to the joint planning meetings of many farmers' organisations, are being roped in for the planning of the "bandh".

Kisan mahapanchayats are also being organised to get more citizens to rally around the "bandh" call.

Cycle and motorcycle rallies are also being organised, the SKM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp