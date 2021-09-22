STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four held for threatening man over failed love affair in Maharashtra's Diva town

The victim was on his way to work from Diva town in Thane district in an auto-rickshaw on September 15 when two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly stopped his vehicle.

By PTI

THANE: Police have arrested four people here in Maharashtra for allegedly threatening a man with dire consequences after he married a woman with whom one of the accused was in love, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim was on his way to work from Diva town in Thane district in an auto-rickshaw on September 15 when two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly stopped his vehicle, pointed a revolver at him and threatened him, police spokesperson Jaimala Wasave said.

The victim ran away from the spot to save his life and later complained to Mumbra police in the district. The official said that based on the CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, the police on Saturday arrested the two accused, both aged 21.

Later, on the basis of information provided by the duo, the police arrested a 31-year-old hotelier, the alleged mastermind of the crime, and a salon owner, she said. During their questioning, the police came to know that the hotelier was in love with the victim's wife before she got married.

He allegedly wanted to separate the couple and took help of the two accused to threaten the victim, the official said. The police also seized a revolver, two live cartridges and a motorcycle from the possession of the accused, she added.

